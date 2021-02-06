-
Now Playing: Biden announces 'all-of-America sprint' to get more vaccinated by July Fourth
-
Now Playing: Financial fallout from surprise COVID-19 bills
-
Now Playing: The culture war over beef in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 2 runaway children involved in police shootout
-
Now Playing: Special graduation surprise for beloved custodian
-
Now Playing: Duke head coach reportedly plans on retiring
-
Now Playing: Kentucky Derby winner fails 2nd drug test, trainer suspended
-
Now Playing: Deadly hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
-
Now Playing: NFL pledges to end ‘race-norming’ in concussion settlement program
-
Now Playing: Body camera footage shows San Jose mass shooting
-
Now Playing: String of cyberattacks raising alarms, national security
-
Now Playing: Trainer Bob Baffert suspended after Derby winner's positive drug test
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden administration weighs response to ransomware attacks
-
Now Playing: What’s next for voting rights amid battle over Texas election bill
-
Now Playing: Survivors of Tulsa race massacre sue city for compensation
-
Now Playing: White House ‘not taking options off of the table’ in response to cyberattacks
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA3’ Deals & Steals on summer fun items
-
Now Playing: The chicks with kicks
-
Now Playing: Moose family spotted in backyard