Biden declares June ‘national month of action’ for vaccinations

More
President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he hopes to mobilize even more Americans to get vaccinated by the Fourth of July to enjoy what he called “a summer of freedom.”
4:01 | 06/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden declares June ‘national month of action’ for vaccinations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday that he hopes to mobilize even more Americans to get vaccinated by the Fourth of July to enjoy what he called “a summer of freedom.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78050032","title":"Biden declares June ‘national month of action’ for vaccinations","url":"/WNT/video/biden-declares-june-national-month-action-vaccinations-78050032"}