Biden introduces members of his health care team

More
President-elect Joe Biden revealed what he will do about the national pandemic in his first 100 days in office. He said Dr. Anthony Fauci will be included in his new health care team.
3:01 | 12/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden introduces members of his health care team

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:01","description":"President-elect Joe Biden revealed what he will do about the national pandemic in his first 100 days in office. He said Dr. Anthony Fauci will be included in his new health care team.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74617711","title":"Biden introduces members of his health care team","url":"/WNT/video/biden-introduces-members-health-care-team-74617711"}