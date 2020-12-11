Biden leads Trump by 5 million votes nationally, president refuses to concede

Biden has the largest popular vote victory since 2008. Trump has not spoken for nearly a week, the longest stretch of silence since his term began.
3:03 | 11/12/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden leads Trump by 5 million votes nationally, president refuses to concede

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

