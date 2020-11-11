Biden moves ahead with transition of power, Trump files legal action

President-elect Joe Biden said that he’s forging ahead with his transition to the presidency. Despite no evidence of voter fraud, some Senate Republicans backed President Trump’s claims.
3:55 | 11/11/20

Transcript
