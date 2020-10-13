Transcript for Biden, Trump on the campaign trail in Florida

Back here at home and to the race for president. 21 days until election day. More than 11 million Americans already voting. Early voting now under way in 46 states and Washington, D.C. President trump in Pennsylvania, six rallies scheduled this week. And Joe Biden courting seniors in the battleground state of in our latest poll, Biden holding a small lead in the group the president won four years ago. And tonight, Joe Biden now saying he will soon get some help from former president Obama. Here's Mary Bruce. Reporter: Joe Biden today in the key state of Florida, declaring president trump has learned nothing from his own battle with the coronavirus. Biden labeling the president's behavior "Reckless" and "Unconscionable." I prayed for his recovery when he got covid, and I'd hoped at least he'd come out of it somewhat chastened. But what has he done? He had just doubled down on the misinformation he did before and making it worse. Reporter: Biden with a personal pitch to seniors. They went for trump in 2016, but this year, Biden has the edge. Seniors, the group most vulnerable to this virus. While he throws super spreader parties at the white house, republicas hug each other without concern of the consequences. How many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids in the last seven months? I got six of them. Reporter: Trump also in Florida overnight, taking a victory lap just one week after he was released from the hospital. I went through it, now they say I'm immune. I can feel -- I feel so powerful. I'll walk into that audience. I'll walk in there. I'll kiss everyone in that audience. I'll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and the -- everybody. I'll just give you a big fat kiss. Reporter: But Dr. Anthony Fauci says the president is sending the wrong message, saying, "Because he is such a visible figure, it amplifies some of that misunderstanding that people have, that it's a besign disease and nobody has anything to worry about." But standing in front of the crowd, the president reveling in the applause, his supporters glad to see him back out on the trail. It shows people it's not deadly and as fear frl as the media is making it be. Reporter: But Wisconsin bar owner mark Schulz has been watching from his hospital bed. He has covid and is furious. There are no guarantees. You got to lead by example. You know, you -- you just don't frickin get it. It's sad. You're killing people. You're so incompetent. And news on another front tonight, Mary, with us again this evening, on the campaign. And we know that the trump team had been using Dr. Anthony Fauci's worlds in a campaign ad. Fauci appearing to praise the we reported last year tonight, Fauci says he was taken out of context, accusing the campaign of harassing him, and tonight, president trump now going after Dr. Fauci? Reporter: Well, David, the president is trying to have it both ways. Today, he lashed out at Fauci on Twitter, saying his, quote, pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications. A reference to Fauci's unfortunate attempt to throw out the first pitch on opening day. But the president is also trying to use Fauci's voice to lend credibility to his campaign ads. What is clear tonight, Anthony Fauci is getting fed up with it all. David? Mary, thank you. And Mary, as you know, coming up Thursday night, an ABC news town hall with Joe Biden. George Stephanopoulos with questions from voters. That's Thursday night, starting at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here.

