Transcript for Big Ten and Pac 12 postpone fall seasons

to that major development in college football. Two powerhouse conferences, the big ten, the pac-12, canceling the fall season because of covid. ABC's Kaylee Hartung from baton Rouge, she's at lsu tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the college football world upended. Two of the most powerful conferences canceling the fall season for all sports. The big 10 and pac-12 making the painstaking decision. There's too much uncertainty at this point and time in our country. Reporter: The president weighing in just moments ago. They've got to be out there playing football and they'll be able to fight it off and hopefully it won't bother them one bit. Most of them will never get it. Statistically. So, college football, get out there and play football, people want to see it. Reporter: The other three major conferences now faced with their own decisions. At lsu, the defending national champions are taking measures to protect their players, using thermal body cameras for temperature checks, uv lights and upgrades to helmets. Head coach Ed Orgeron still wants to play, and wants fans in the stadium. I'd expect at least 50% of the fans to be there. Reporter: 50%? I would expect that. Reporter: That's 50,000 people. Yep. Reporter: David, those conferences who have canceled their fall season say they hope to play in the spring. Here at lsu and across the southeastern conference, they are still scheduled to play in just 6 1/2 weeks. David? All right, we'll be keeping our eye on that. Kaylee, thank you.

