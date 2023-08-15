'Blind Side' family disputes lawsuit allegations

The lawyer for Sarah and Leigh Anne Tuohy released a statement Tuesday denying Michael Oher's claims that the Tuohys lied Oher was adopted to make money from the story.

August 15, 2023

