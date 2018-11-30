Blind USC football player walks the field one last time

More
Jake Olson didn't let losing his sight at the age of 12 stop him from achieving his dream of being a football player.
1:53 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Blind USC football player walks the field one last time

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59531995,"title":"Blind USC football player walks the field one last time","duration":"1:53","description":"Jake Olson didn't let losing his sight at the age of 12 stop him from achieving his dream of being a football player.","url":"/WNT/video/blind-usc-football-player-walks-field-time-59531995","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.