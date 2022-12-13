Blizzard, tornado warnings in effect as major storms move across US

A major winter storm is pushing east, bringing heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions to the north and tornadoes to the south.

December 13, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live