Bob Woodruff Foundation helps feed veterans, families hurt by COVID-19

After ABC News’ Bob Woodruff was injured in Iraq when hit car hit a roadside bomb, he began a foundation that now helps fund 200 veteran organizations and has invested more than $80 million.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live