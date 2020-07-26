Transcript for Bob Woodruff on his unforgettable father-son trip

Finally, we've all spent a lot of time at home recently. Likely watching a lot of TV. Tonight, something new, and very special. Here's Bob woodruff. Reporter: All right, time to pack. Can you believe this is Reporter: No, I can't believe it. That's me and my 29-year-old son Mack getting ready to head off on an adventure of a lifetime. Everyone is so friendly. Reporter: Filmed right before the start of the pandemic in some of the most remote countries in the world. The media who comes here, they are only interested in the war. They only show that part, that side of Pakistan, and the positive side, the world never gets to learn about this part. That's why we're here. Reporter: Our four months of travel took us to the Colombian Amazon, where trees grow up to 200 feet. And where we discovered a turtle rodeo in Papua New Guinea. Man, this is like a dream come true. Reporter: For decades I criss-crossed the globe to cover conflicts and wars. In 2006, while covering the war in Iraq, the convoy I was traveling in struck a roadside bomb. Unconscious for 36 days in a coma followed by months in recovery. Somehow getting hit by a bomb and basically dying has not discouraged him in the slightest. Reporter: This is what I want Mack to know. That beyond the headlines, in places like this, you mostly meet people who love their homes and want to share that love with the rest of us. In Ethiopia, we negotiated for goats. He said you have to negotiate secretly. Reporter: Secretly? Secretly, yeah. Not with the mouth, so you say, like, this, how much the price? Reporter: And after a long day in the Amazon -- feels pretty good, huh? Yeah. Reporter: Our adventures bringing us closer than ever before. Do you like me more than you did before? Of course. Reporter: That's your answer. That's what you're supposed to say. "Rogue trip" is stream Ribeiro: "Afv" is on.

