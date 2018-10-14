Transcript for Little boy gets a 'lift' from friends on the way to chemo treatment

Finally tonight, the brave boy facing a health challenge with a little help from his friends. They're "America strong." Here's John donvan. Reporter: The smile on the face with the kid in the police car, here's what's going on. He's 7 years old. His name is Liam. He's been through the ringer. He has a brain tumor, it's very aggressive. Reporter: It has been rough. Liam has already lived longer than the doctors first gave him. He's one of the kids whose spirit will not break. He's doing awesome. I'm doing awesome. Reporter: And whose future he has all worked out. I want to be a policeman when I grow up. Reporter: That's why the other day, his living room was full of cops when he was set to go to chemo. When we came downstairs, there were five cruisers in the driveway. Reporter: Because the sheriff's department was offering Liam a lift. That was their gift to him. And -- I have a present for you. Oh! Reporter: Yup. A finger in the right ear. And then it was outside, and into that car. I cried a little bit. Just to see how many people came out to support him and show their love for him. People love me. Reporter: Yes, that seems to be a fact. He inspired us, and I think he's done so much for his community and for all of us. Reporter: And here's what Liam got to do. I went on a police ride in a police car. Reporter: And how cool is that to have friends like this. John donvan, ABC news. Tonight, we salute that police department and their new officer Liam. Thanks for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.