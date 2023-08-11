Boy survives Grand Canyon fall

Grand Canyon park officials say a 14-year-old boy fell about 70-feet over the North Rim in an area inaccessible to helicopters. Rescue teams used ropes to pull the boy to safety.

August 11, 2023

