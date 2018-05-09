Transcript for British investigators reveal 2 prime suspects in spy's poisoning

To be index of other news tonight in a deadly poison plot in the UK a former Russian spy and his daughter survived the attack another woman who died later. Well now British investigators tonight revealing two suspects by name and by surveillance. They say they are two Russian intelligence officers who board a plane back to Moscow two days after arriving there the Russian government despite these photos still denying it.

