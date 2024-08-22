Buffalo doctor flies plane hundreds of miles to rescue puppies

Brian Rambarran, M.D., rescued eleven puppies from a kill shelter in Asheville, North Carolina, and brought them back to Buffalo, New York.

August 22, 2024

