-
Now Playing: Hong Kong protests, bye-bye Bei Bei, impeachment hearing: World In Photos, Nov. 19
-
Now Playing: Bei Bei, the 4-yr-old panda, heads to China
-
Now Playing: Bye-bye to Bei Bei the panda
-
Now Playing: Koala rescued from wildfire in Australia
-
Now Playing: Vindman and Williams grilled over Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: 2 Epstein jail guards arrested on federal charges
-
Now Playing: New report on midair tragedy aboard Southwest flight
-
Now Playing: 9 people facing charges in Ohio University fraternity death
-
Now Playing: Trump mocks witness during his testimony
-
Now Playing: Key moments from Lt. Col. Vindman’s testimony
-
Now Playing: Lt. Col. Vindman's former supervisor: He 'will fall on the right side of history'
-
Now Playing: Cops shoot hoops with kids after responding to call
-
Now Playing: Cyclist hit by car in Florida
-
Now Playing: Troopers narrowly escape sliding truck
-
Now Playing: Democrats call Alexander Vindman’s testimony crucial
-
Now Playing: Democrats to lay out full case on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers gear up for a busy week of impeachment hearings
-
Now Playing: Witness that was on Ukraine call testifying on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Little league umpire punched in face after fan disagrees with call
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: Tracking impeachment support across the country