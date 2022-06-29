California moves forward with plan to ban gas cars

A California board set to vote on a measure Thursday banning sale of gasoline powered cars by 2035 and it will also require 35% of new vehicles sold in the state to have zero emissions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live