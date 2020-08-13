Transcript for California police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train

Finally tonight, 15 seconds, that's all it took for a hero to see, act and save a life. Tonight, the video and the police officer that's America strong. This is the moment officer Erika Urrea of the lodi police department in California spots a man on a wheelchair appearing to be stuck on the train tracks. As a train was fast approaching. Elderly man -- stuck on the tracks, trying to get him out. As the crossing arms come down, the officer jumps into action. Get up, get up, get up, get up, get up. The train horn blaring, getting louder and louder. Just seconds to save this man's life. Officer Urrea hauling that man from the chair, pulling him off the tracks, the train barrelling past them, crushing the wheelchair. The only thing that was through my mind at that time was just to get him off the tracks, get him off the tracks. The train did hit that 66-year-old man, but tonight, he's alive. Officer Urrea, a 14-year veteran of the force and a single mom. It just comes down to, someone needed help and you go out there and help them. There's no one here in the department that would about have done the same thing. A real hero. Thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'm see you right back here tomorrow night. Stay safe.

