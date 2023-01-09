California towns evacuated amid another powerful storm

The non-stop barrage of storms in the West is dumping more torrential rain on an already saturated region, inundating neighborhoods and forcing families from their homes.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live