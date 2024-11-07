California wildfire burns out of control, forces more than 10,000 to evacuate

Firefighters have struggled to contain the Ventura County Mountain Fire since early Wednesday. Homes burned to the ground and helicopters dumped water on the roaring flames.

November 7, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live