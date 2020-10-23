Cancer survivor plans to run 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dog rescue

Dan Egeler aims to raise $50,000 to help two charities dedicated to rescuing dogs and helping them recover from abuse suffered in dogfighting.
1:23 | 10/23/20

Transcript for Cancer survivor plans to run 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money for dog rescue

