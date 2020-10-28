Cancer survivor runs 4 marathons in 24 hours to raise money

Dan Egeler of Dexter, Michigan, completed four marathons in 24 hours and raised $133,000 for two local nonprofits that focus on dog rescue.
1:23 | 10/28/20

