Transcript for Cardinal McCarrick, ex-archbishop, accused with abuse claim

Pope Francis is punishing a Catholic archbishop for a decades old sexual abuse allegation the Pope removing. 87 year old Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from public ministry -- rate quote. Credible unsubstantiated allegation involving eighteen but McCarrick was a priest in New York City forty years ago. We Carrick who served as archbishop in Washington DC from 2000 to 2006. Denied the allegation but he accepts the pope's decision.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.