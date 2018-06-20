Cardinal McCarrick, ex-archbishop, accused with abuse claim

Pope Francis ordered 87-year-old Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's removal, that could include expulsion from the priesthood.
Pope Francis is punishing a Catholic archbishop for a decades old sexual abuse allegation the Pope removing. 87 year old Cardinal Theodore McCarrick from public ministry -- rate quote. Credible unsubstantiated allegation involving eighteen but McCarrick was a priest in New York City forty years ago. We Carrick who served as archbishop in Washington DC from 2000 to 2006. Denied the allegation but he accepts the pope's decision.

