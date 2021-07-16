Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125

More
Hundreds more remain unaccounted for in western Germany and in Belgium after a nearby river flooded on Friday.
2:40 | 07/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:40","description":"Hundreds more remain unaccounted for in western Germany and in Belgium after a nearby river flooded on Friday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78893041","title":"Catastrophic flooding in Europe kills at least 125","url":"/WNT/video/catastrophic-flooding-europe-kills-125-78893041"}