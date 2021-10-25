CDC tries to clarify confusion over COVID-19 isolation rules, testing

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tried to clarify its guidelines on Tuesday around what to do when you get COVID-19. Dr. Ashish Jha answers questions surrounding the latest guidance.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live