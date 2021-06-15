Transcript for CDC: Delta is a COVID-19 'variant of concern'

In the meantime, we do move onto the other news this Tuesday night. The coronavirus in the U.S. The growing concern about the delta variant first detected in India and health officials in the U.S. Are warning it could become the dominant strain in the U.S. And tonight, that painful milestone. More than 600,000 American lives lost to the virus in just 15 months. Tonight, the numbers here. 174 million people have now had at least one dose of the vaccine. That's about 61% of everyone 12 years and older. And tonight in New York, what was once unthinkable. The former epicenter of the pandemic now lifting nearly all covid restrictions effective immediately. More than 70% of new yorkers getting at least one dose of the vaccine. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos tonight. Reporter: Tonight, researchers are closely tracking an alarming rise in infections in this country due to the delta variant, first identified in India. The CDC officially labeling it a variant of concern, amid growing evidence it is more infectious and may lead to more severe disease, leaving those unvaccinated most at risk. For those vaccinated, the vaccines are proving to be quite effective, even against the delta variant, so, you have very little to worry about. Reporter: It comes as the country crosses that dreaded milestone. 600,000 American lives lost to the coronavirus. Yes, there is light at the end of the tunnel, but we have lost 600,000 people. Reporter: In New Jersey, Pamela Addison runs a Facebook group for more than 600 people who lost their spoupss to the virus. She's still grieving the death of her hez, martin, who she couldn't visit in the hospital because of covid restrictions. I didn't get to say good-bye. And that will always haunt me. Because when my husband needed me the most, I wasn't there for him. And that's a hard thing to deal with and remember. Reporter: And in New York state tonight, the once unthinkable. The former epicenter of the coronavirus now lifting nearly all covid restrictions. We have the lowest covid positivity rate in the united States of America. What New York has done is extraordinary. Reporter: Fireworks to light the skies tonight in a salute to essential workers. As New York becomes the 14th state to reach 70% of adults with one vaccine shot. Across the country, California fully reopening, too. We're going to come back, roaring back. California is open again. Reporter: The governor drawing $1.5 million in lottery winners for ten vaccinated winners today. Our Kaylee Hartung is in Santa Monica. Across California, in most places, mask aren't required anymore if you're fully vaccinated, there aren't any capacity limits and no social distancing is required. So restaurants like this are now packed. Reporter: Disneyland, owned by ABC's parent company, today welcoming back out of state guests and dropping its requirement for masks both in and outdoors for fully vaccinated guests. I was extremely excited to come back. And Stephanie, I wanted to get back to that delta variant you were just reporting on. We know it's been reported in at least 34 states in the U.S. Now. And there is new analysis showing how protective the pfizer vaccine can be against this particular variant in preventing hospitalizations? Reporter: There is, David. Researchers looked at emergency hospital admissions in the uk, where the delta variant makes up 90% of new cases. They found that the pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hspitalizations after two David? Stephanie Ramos with us again tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.