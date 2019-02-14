CDC: Flu vaccine is 47 percent effective

The flu vaccine is doing a relatively good job this season, protecting about half the people who got it, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
0:08 | 02/14/19

The CDC tonight reporting this year's flu vaccine is more effective than last year 47%. Effective. Compared to 40%. Last year.

