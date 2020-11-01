Now Playing: Flu deaths up in the new year: CDC

Now Playing: CDC: Latest flu numbers

Now Playing: Boston student diagnosed with measles visited airport, stores

Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton on the latest health headlines

Now Playing: This dad lost 40 pounds to save his son’s life: ‘It was pretty overwhelming’

Now Playing: At least 27 children have died of the flu this season: CDC

Now Playing: Kansas City sheriff says going to Chiefs game saved his life

Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals she is now cancer free

Now Playing: 800 unvaccinated school kids told to stay home

Now Playing: I had a heart attack while pregnant. Here’s what I want other women to know

Now Playing: New diet may help you lose weight fast, but is it safe?

Now Playing: Is testosterone replacement worth it?

Now Playing: What you need to know about dry January

Now Playing: How to eat healthier in 2020

Now Playing: 20-minute self-care solutions for 2020

Now Playing: Foam rolling for beginners: Here's how to start

Now Playing: How to give yourself self-care a month at a time in 2020

Now Playing: FDA issues partial ban on some flavored e-cigarettes