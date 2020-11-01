CDC: Latest flu numbers

More
About 9.7 million flu cases have been reported this season, and doctors are saying it’s not too late to get a flu shot.
0:20 | 01/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for CDC: Latest flu numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"About 9.7 million flu cases have been reported this season, and doctors are saying it’s not too late to get a flu shot.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68205943","title":"CDC: Latest flu numbers","url":"/WNT/video/cdc-latest-flu-numbers-68205943"}