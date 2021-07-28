CDC reverse mask guidance for vaccinated people, schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cited increasing concern around the highly-contagious delta variant and recommended that everyone in areas with high levels of COVID wear a mask.
6:14 | 07/28/21

Transcript for CDC reverse mask guidance for vaccinated people, schools

