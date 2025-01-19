CDC urges hospitals to fast-track bird flu tests 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged hospitals to fast-track bird flu tests. This comes as a small number of people have tested positive for bird flu without known exposure. 

January 19, 2025

