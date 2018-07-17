Transcript for CEO gives his car to employee who walked 20 miles to work

Finally tonight here,merica strg." A young man, working,ng to school. He wants to be a Marin O day. Ju listen to what happed to him on the night before his first job. Walter Carr of Homewood, Alabama, was gettingdy start Hirst day one job. Job. But the night before he started with moving comny, his car broke . Soalter started walking 20 miles to get there, starting at midnight.and he made it to the home he was supposed to pack up. The Lamey family of Pelham, Alabama. Two days, his boss at bellhop moving walked Walter over to oup of cars. One of tm was about this. This is my car. I'd like it be your car. Really think that it's in much better hands with you than it is with M I couldn't think of a better way to part ys with th and put it to better use. Seriously? Seriously, yeah. Thank you. Orter: Walter said hopehis story will help others. And righthere, theamily at the home he walked to all night long to hehem move. Walter, you have no idea how many lives you've changed an inspired. You have no idea. Reportealter tonight his way, with help from the family he moved and from the he moved th dermination. Walter, anor all. Thanks forwatching. David Muir. I hope tyou right back hereorrow. Good night.ht. ????????????

