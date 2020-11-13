-
Now Playing: Maren Morris wins big at CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who’ve said they’ve tested positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Iranian actress and musician talks ‘Tehran’
-
Now Playing: Kate Middleton spoke with British military families who have lost loved ones
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has transformed for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Laurence Fishburne talks about his new show, ‘History’s Greatest Mysteries’
-
Now Playing: Henry Golding talks about his new film, ‘Monsoon’
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Peter Giannikopoulos talks about his scary COVID-19 test
-
Now Playing: Backstage at the 2020 Country Music Awards
-
Now Playing: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star dishes on jaw-dropping season premiere
-
Now Playing: ‘Pose’ actress creating safe place for trans people in tech
-
Now Playing: Sarah Cooper discusses her new comedy special 'Everything's Fine'
-
Now Playing: Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins to host ‘CMA Country Christmas’
-
Now Playing: Winners revealed for 2 2020 CMA Awards
-
Now Playing: Kaley Cuoco talks about her new show, ‘The Flight Attendant’
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears heads to court to remove her father from conservatorship
-
Now Playing: CMA Awards sneak peek
-
Now Playing: Tayshia Adams takes over ‘The Bachelorette’