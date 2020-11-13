Charley Pride honored with lifetime achievement award at CMA Awards

More
The country music legend is credited with paving the way for other Black country artists.
1:45 | 11/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Charley Pride honored with lifetime achievement award at CMA Awards

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"The country music legend is credited with paving the way for other Black country artists. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74179778","title":"Charley Pride honored with lifetime achievement award at CMA Awards","url":"/WNT/video/charley-pride-honored-lifetime-achievement-award-cma-awards-74179778"}