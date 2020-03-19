Transcript for Chilling hospital video from Italy seen as death roll rises

And from Italy this evening, it just gets worst. The death toll now worse than China, 427 deaths in just the path 24 hours. And the infections there, the infections have not slowed down yet. The number of infections rising again tonight and this image this evening, a procession of military trucks carrying the dead from one hard-hit city to another because the crematoriums are ABC's James Longman on what U.S. Authorities are now watching from afar, knowing they could soon face some of the very same tests. Reporter: Tonight, chilling new video from Italy's front lines, as a deadly milestone is reached. The country today recording more coronavirus deaths than China. Over 3,400 now dead, 427 more fatalities in just one day. And a 15% increase in infections over yesterday. The curve just won't flatten. This desperate plea from a doctor in hard-hit Bergamo. We are in full emergency. Our health personnel, nurses and physicians are working round the clock, countless hours to fight this incredible situation. Reporter: Tonight, 300 volunteer doctors now being rushed in from other parts of the country to help. Even Bergamo's crematorium is overwhelmed. Bodies now have to be transported by the military to surrounding regions to be dealt with safely. This nurse saying the psychological tension has quote, gone through the roof. "We're not even counting the dead anymore," she says. Doctors also making the ultimate sacrifice. One physician, sick with the Cyrus, reportly didn't want to take an intensive care bed from another patient. It cost him his life. Americans in Italy warning of the dangers to loved ones back home. You don't realize who you're going to come in contact with next. You could be a carrier and not even know it. Reporter: Darkness in Italy and Spain, suffering nearly 300 deaths in the past 24 hours. But glimmers of light from China -- reporting no new domestic cases. A long road ahead for other nations facing Corona's deadly wave. And James Longman with us live from London tonight. James, you've been to Italy three times since the outbreak began. And we heard about that doctor losing his life fighting the virus. I read one report today, tributes to the doctor, that left a lump in your throat, it was reported that to take one of the beds in the icu from patients who needed those beds. And it really illustrates the sacrifices being made by the medical community, not only in Italy, but they're about to be making here in the U.S. Reporter: That's right, David. It really is extraordinary, the sacrifice health workers are making in Italy. And that gentleman wasn't the only one. 13 medics have now lost their lives fighting against Corona. And over 2,500 members of the health work force in Italy have been infected. James, thank you. And amid all of this, the rereality for Americans of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.