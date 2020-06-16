Transcript for China takes ‘wartime emergency’ measures to head off 2nd COVID-19 wave

Of course, U.S. Authorities very concerned about a potential second wave in the U.S. And tonight, all eyes also on China, now in what's being called a wartime emergency there, a new cluster, this time in beijing. It startled at a wholesale food market. And here's Ian Pannell tonight on what we know so far. Reporter: Tonight, authorities in economy that are calling it an extremely severe situation, as a new cluster of coronavirus cases is identified in beijing, prompting fears of a second wave. Leaders there are raising their emergency level as more than 100 new cases have been reported in the past few days. Many in the capital. This, after a nearly two-month victory over the virus. Authorities now reimposing restrictions on travelers in and out of beijing. Residents told to lock down and avoid nonessential travel, as schools and universities cancel plans to reopen and businesses are told to work remotely. Like the first outbreak, there are reports that these new cases are linked to an open air food market. This one in beijing now the center for dozens of new cases, has seen hundreds of thousands of visitors in the past two weeks alone. But there are still questions, as health experts are saying that this particular strain is similar to the one identified in Europe and not the initial outbreak in Wuhan. The authorities in beijing are taking this extremely seriously. They're asking anyone in China right now is another wuhan-style outbreak. David? That is for sure. Ian, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.