Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

Last week, China launched a rocket and expected to have a controlled reentry in the ocean. The rocket’s core could rain debris on New York, Madrid or Beijing in the next few days.
0:29 | 05/04/21

Transcript for Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

