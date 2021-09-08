Transcript for UN climate report issues a ‘code red for humanity’

now to the major fires in the U.S. And the alarming news tonight on climate change from the U.N. In California, the Dixie fire is now the second-largest in state history. And it comes as the U.N. Issues its alarming new climate report, calling it a, quote, code red for humanity. Scientists tonight with the new numbers and we have them here, warning the Earth is warming much faster than we thought. ABC's zohreen shah in California tonight. Reporter: A shocking new U.N. Report warning the effects of climate change are getting worse, warming Earth at a faster rate than previously thought. It is indisputable that human activities are causing climate change, making extreme climate events, like heat waves, droughts and heavy rainfall more frequent and severe. Reporter: The U.N. Secretary-general with that code red for human tear warning. More tn 230 experts from 66 nations now urging a rapid reduction in greenhouse gases. They now predict the plan et will rise an average of 2.7 degrees fahrenheit by 2040, less than 20 years from now, an a decade before they initially believed, bringing with that, more heat waves, droughts and fires. Fires love a few things. They love heat, they love dry, they love wind. Reporter: California's Dixie fire now scorching nearly half a million acres. This fire has been burning for about a month and it's still nowhere near contained. It is still ripping through this forest. Incinerating the town of Greenville last week. The surrounding areas still threatened. The air, difficult to breathe. Because of the hazards, officials say it could be weeks before families are allowed to return. Robert Johns among those losing homes. Now unsure of what's next. It's just -- hard to realize it's all gone now at this point. Reporter: And David, more record heat is possible in the pacific northwest and northern California. Triple digit heat by midweek and dry weather could add to an already devastating fire season. David? Zohreen, thank you. And as you know, tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.