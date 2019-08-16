Close call for Alaska kayakers as ice bridge collapses

The kayakers were exploring the Spencer Glacier near Anchorage when the ice bridge began to collapse slowly at first and then with a massive crash.
0:15 | 08/16/19

Close call for Alaska kayakers as ice bridge collapses
And the close call with mother nature for two kayakers near Anchorage, Alaska. They were exploring the Spencer glacier when they heard a massive ice bridge begin to collapse . First slowly, then with a massive crash into the water. Luckily, they're okay. They called it the biggest adrenaline rush of their lives.

