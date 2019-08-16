Transcript for Close call for Alaska kayakers as ice bridge collapses

And the close call with mother nature for two kayakers near Anchorage, Alaska. They were exploring the Spencer glacier when they heard a massive ice bridge begin to collapse . First slowly, then with a massive crash into the water. Luckily, they're okay. They called it the biggest adrenaline rush of their lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.