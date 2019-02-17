Two Clydesdales fall through ice on a frozen lake

More
Firefighters rescued the draft horses and got them back onto land.
0:19 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two Clydesdales fall through ice on a frozen lake

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61138027,"title":"Two Clydesdales fall through ice on a frozen lake","duration":"0:19","description":"Firefighters rescued the draft horses and got them back onto land.","url":"/WNT/video/clydesdales-fall-ice-frozen-lake-61138027","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.