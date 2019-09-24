Transcript for Coast Guard busts submarine carrying 12,000 pounds of cocaine

We do have newly released images tonight of a massive drug bust at sea. A narco sub trying to get to the U.S. Coast guard reporting they have intercepted the sub in the pacific ocean, finding more than 12,000 pounds of cocaine onboard worth $165 million. ABC's will Carr on the several arrests tonight. Reporter: The coast guard busted that 40-foot for a narco sub trying to sneak into the United States under the clock of darkness. Hey, we need to get them over on a boat! Reporter: Inside, 12,000 pounds of cocaine packed in those tightly wrapped Beals, worth more than $165 million. Authorities with the help of the Colombian Navy, arrested four drug smugglers in the process. Earlier this year, the coast guard made this daring bust in the eastern pacific. With the waves thrashing, one coast guard member dressed in tactical gear boarded the vessel in the open seas, pounding the hatch, discovering in excess of 17,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $232 million. So far this year, homeland security has seized more than $4 billion of cocaine and other drugs heading into the united States. David? Will Carr tonight. Thank you, will.

