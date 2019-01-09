Transcript for Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka share encouraging words after heated US Open match

Finally tonight, two young tennis greats serving up an incredible moment on the court. Forget the match, it's what happened right after. At the U.S. Open, all eyes were on 15-year-old tennis phenom coco gauff. Some power from the return of gauff. Reporter: The crowd clearly in coco's corner. Even though her opponent, the defending champion Naomi Osaka, is number one in the world. Osaka dominating gauff in straight sets. There it is. Reporter: But her best play came after the match. I'm gonna cry. No, you're good. Reporter: Osaka encouraging gauff to join her in the courtside interview, typically reserved for the victors. No, it's fine. I'm gonna like cry. It's better than going into the showers and crying. You have to let people know how you feel. Reporter: It's not the first time Osaka showed incredible grace. At last year's U.S. Open final, she defeated legendary star Serena Williams in a hotly contested match. Osaka showing humility while supporting Williams. Congratulations Naomi. No more booing! Reporter: And Osaka showing the world, again, how it's done. She told me that I did amazing and good luck. Thank you, Naomi. I don't want people to think I'm trying take this moment away from her, because she really deserves it. So thank you. Reporter: But it doesn't end there. Osaka addressing coco's parents, telling them they should be proud. And coco is well on her way. You guys raised an amazing player. I used to see you guys -- sorry. I remember I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. And for me, like, the fact that both of us made it, and we're both still working as hard as we can, I think it's incredible. And I think you're amazing. Coco, I think you're amazing. Naomi Osaka, such a class act. We look forward to that rematch. Thanks for watching. The latest updates on Dorian always on abcnews.com. And our ABC news app. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Good night.

