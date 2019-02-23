Transcript for Cohen to provide new information to investigators about Trump

Let's turn to politics now. The high-stakes hearing set for next week on capitol hill. President trump's longtime fixer and personal lawyer expected to pull back the curtain on some of the president's business dealings, even as the president makes his own headlines overseas. Here's ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, the president's former fixer Michael Cohen giving new information to investigators about Donald Trump. ABC news confirming a "New yor times" report that Cohen has told prosecutors about insurance issues within the trump organization. First of all, nothing at the trump organization was ever done unless it was run through . Trump. Reporter: Cohen has been cooperating with the southern district of New York since he was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes including campaign finance violations for arranging hush payments during the 2016 campaign to two women claiming to have had affairs with trump. The president has denied those claims. Cohen, who worked for trump for over a decade, wants to reduce his prison sentence. I am done with the lying. I am done being loyal to president trump. Reporter: This coming Wednesday, Cohen's back on the stand, testifying publicly for the first time before congress about his relationship with the president. Are you concerned with Michael Cohen's testimony before congress this week? No. No. Co chances. Reporter: Tonight, special counsel Robert Mueller's office filing a massive 800-page sentencing memo for the president's former campaign manager Paul manafort, claiming he "Repeatedly and brazenly" broke the law for over a decade, even while on bail. The memo does not recommend a specific sentence, but said, "Manafort presents many aggravating sentencing factors and no warranted mitigating factors." The president, confident Mueller's final report will clear him. The nice part, there was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no anything. So, I look forward to seeing the report. If it's an honest report it will say that. Tara joins us now from the white house. Back to Paul man forth. Reports that additional charges may be filed against Paul manafort. Charges that even a presidential pardon could not save him. Now the "The New York Times" rehattan district attorney is filing additional criminal charges against manafort to ensure that he faces some jail time. Unlike federal crimes, state crimes can't be pardoned by the president. Tara, thank you. This programming note, much more on Michael Cohen's upcoming testimony on "This week." And North Korea confirming tonight that Kim Jong-un is

