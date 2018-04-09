Transcript for Colin Kaepernick new face of Nike's 'Just Do It' campaign

We're going to turn next GHT to the aging backlash again E company nam Colin face of new just do it campaign. Tonight, som famous Paula Faris. Repte Colin kaernick back in action, but this time, . The controversial quarterback now thace of Nike's 30th anniversary just do it campaign. With these wor -- believe something, even it mea saificing every. Rnick ignid firestorm when he started Ng during the national anthem to protest racial injustic You're going to thatbacklash for trying to fight for PEOP Reporr:ve today drawing swift backlash. Some taking social medito burn the gear in prote R Nike es, like Lebron James sere williams,ising the decision.serena tweeting, "Cially proud toe F the Nike oit." Tom Brady liking the ad on inram, too. Nike's stock today taking a hit. Opping ove3%xecutives Ike decided that twas a risk worth taking, and even there are people who say, hey, ever going buy anoer Nike product.orter: Onerc of am proteststhe decisiends "A terrible messe,butdded T company'ity to make this decision is "What this country I about." The league responding today, Yi issues H raised end action, dad, Nike not giving the a heads up this D Paula, THA U. When we C back here that oz" case. E FBI and shoes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.