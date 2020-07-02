Now Playing: Police release new video from mom’s storage facility in missing Idaho kids case

Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas

Now Playing: Elizabeth Smart says she is the victim of sexual assault

Now Playing: Colorado cop won’t face charges

Now Playing: Prosecution rests in Weinstein rape trial

Now Playing: Dangerous storm strikes the Southeast

Now Playing: Keke honors Dr. Henry T. Sampson, Jr. for Black History Month

Now Playing: War vet amputee donates kidney to stranger

Now Playing: Gunfight with home invaders ends in death

Now Playing: $50,000 worth of bees stolen in Arizona

Now Playing: Man shot in face by ICE agent in Brooklyn

Now Playing: DOJ launches probe of troubled Mississippi prisons after string of inmate deaths

Now Playing: Maryland police chief asks suspect to ‘end this lunacy,’ turn himself in

Now Playing: Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas dies at 103

Now Playing: Woman who helped inmates escape expected to be released from prison

Now Playing: Man arrested by bounty hunters as his children watch from the car

Now Playing: Florida highway patrol officer gunned down while trying to help motorist: Officials

Now Playing: President Trump acquitted by Senate in final impeachment vote