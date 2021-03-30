Colossal ship freed from Suez Canal

One of the world’s largest ships was finally freed after nearly a week of blocking one of the most important trade routes. The ship lost up to $10 billion in global trades each day that it was stuck.
1:13 | 03/30/21

Colossal ship freed from Suez Canal

