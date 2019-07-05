Columbia Gas agrees to pay $80M for deadly blasts in Massachusetts

One person was killed in the natural gas explosions that left three communities heavily damaged and triggered more than 120 fires in September.
0:13 | 05/07/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Columbia Gas agrees to pay $80M for deadly blasts in Massachusetts
And a major settlement tonight Columbia gas is now agreed to pay eighty million dollars for the natural gas explosions in three communities in Massachusetts. Triggering more than a 120 fires last fall. One person was killed many more hurt.

