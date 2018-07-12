Transcript for Comedic actor Kevin Hart turns down Oscars hosting gig

Next tonight, the stunning reversal for the academy awards. Kevin hart bowing out as Oscar host after the academy asked him to apologize for comments made years before. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Just days after getting what he called the opportunity of a lifetime, a change of heart from Kevin hart. Overnight, the comedian took to Twitter, writing, "I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's oscars. This is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing, talented artists." Hart's resignation as Oscar host comes after critics called out his past homophobic sentiments. If I can prevent my son from being gay, I will. Reporter: Including a 2011 tweet where he wrote, "If my son comes home and tries to play with my daughter's dollhouse, I'm going to break it over his head and say in my voice, stop, that's gay." Hart first responded to the backlash on Instagram. If you don't believe that people change, grow, evolve, as they get older, I don't know what to tell you. Reporter: His defiance then fanned the flames, with some calling for the academy to ax hart as host of the awards on ABC. Hart took to Instagram again. So, I just got a call from the academy and that call basically said, Kevin, apologize for your tweets of old or we'll have to move on and find another host. I chose to pass on that apology. After initially saying he had already addressed the comments,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.