Community steps in to help achieve one man’s dream

Pennsylvania-native Jim Hazlett's Alabama community stepped up to deliver him a classic Pittsburgh kolache while in hospice.

December 23, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live