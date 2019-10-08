Transcript for Convict on the loose in Tennessee

To Tennessee now, the growing concern over a convict on the loose. Officials using dogs there, on the lookout for 44-year-old Curtis ray Watson. The convicted kidnapper accused of brutally killing an administrator who lived on the grounds. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, police on the hunt in Tennessee now using tracking dogs, night vision on day four of the search of an escaped prisoner. This is a very dangerous man, a dangerous fugitive, and we want to catch him. Reporter: State investigators recently released these pictures of his tattoos, adding he has one on the left side of his neck. Officials say he sexual assaulted and strangled a long time employee of the state penitentiary. Reportedly fleeing on a tractor, getting a two-hour head start before anyone noticed he was gone. He could be anywhere. Reporter: He has a history of sexual violence but was a low security prisoner. He had been released for lawn mowing duties. At 8:30 he was seen driving a golf cart outside the home of the administrator Debra Johnson. Three hours later her body discovered by employees with a cord around her neck. She blessed so many lives. Just a sad occasion. Reporter: Now neighbors and even prison employees telling us they're terrified They need to catch him, asap. Reporter: We learned officials received more than 360 tips but so far, no credible sightings of Watson. Trevor, thank you. We move on overseas to the clashes in Hong Kong.

