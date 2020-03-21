Are serious coronavirus cases coming on as crushing pneumonia symptoms?

More
Dr. Jen Ashton answers questions on how certain people will present with mild symptoms and others with worse, and how men are more likely to die verses women from COVID-19.
0:48 | 03/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Are serious coronavirus cases coming on as crushing pneumonia symptoms?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"Dr. Jen Ashton answers questions on how certain people will present with mild symptoms and others with worse, and how men are more likely to die verses women from COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69721665","title":"Are serious coronavirus cases coming on as crushing pneumonia symptoms?","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-cases-coming-crushing-pneumonia-symptoms-69721665"}