Coronavirus grips Italy as death toll hits more than 600

More
Hospitals in the north are finding it hard to cope and have built tents to test and treat the infected as 60 million Italians are under quarantine.
3:41 | 03/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus grips Italy as death toll hits more than 600

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"Hospitals in the north are finding it hard to cope and have built tents to test and treat the infected as 60 million Italians are under quarantine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69516250","title":"Coronavirus grips Italy as death toll hits more than 600","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-grips-italy-death-toll-hits-600-69516250"}